Regis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RGS)

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 10,641 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,008% compared to the average daily volume of 960 call options.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGS. Zacks Investment Research raised Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regis by 348.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 518,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 402,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,963,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,787,000 after acquiring an additional 233,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Regis by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Regis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 122,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Regis stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.78. Regis has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $99.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.50 million. Regis had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 197.02%. Research analysts forecast that Regis will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

