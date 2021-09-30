Relx Plc (LON:REL) Receives GBX 2,214.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,214.36 ($28.93).

REL has been the subject of several research reports. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, July 5th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Relx in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,300 ($30.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price objective on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Relx alerts:

In other Relx news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,202 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £352,320 ($460,308.34).

REL stock opened at GBX 2,178.28 ($28.46) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46. The company has a market capitalization of £42.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,159.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,988.16. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,246 ($29.34).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s payout ratio is 0.68%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.