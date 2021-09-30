Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rémy Cointreau from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.44 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Rémy Cointreau from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

