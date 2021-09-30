Renault SA (EPA:RNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renault SA (EPA:RNO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €38.33 ($45.10).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RNO. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Renault in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Renault stock opened at €31.39 ($36.93) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €31.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.76. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

