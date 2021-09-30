Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Sells $408,702.18 in Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 12,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $408,702.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Fund Iv L.P. Omega also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 5,537 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $180,229.35.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $29.53 on Thursday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $54.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REPL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 64.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,069,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,208 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $23,711,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $14,078,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $10,515,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $6,684,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.