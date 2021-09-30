Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on REPL. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.01 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 30.87, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Replimune Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $312,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $153,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,456 shares of company stock worth $5,171,753 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Replimune Group (REPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.