Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $128.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Republic Services' shares have outperformed its industry in the past year, partly due to earnings beat in the past four quarters and raised guidance. The company is focused on increasing its operational efficiency by shifting to compressed natural gas collection vehicles and converting rear-loading trucks to automated-side loaders to reduce costs. The company continues to grow internally with the help of long-term contracts for collection, recycling and disposal of solid waste materials. Consistency in dividend payments and share buybacks boost investors’ confidence and positively impact earnings per share. However, the company's operation in a highly-competitive solid waste industry is a concern. High debt may limit the company’s future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasoanlity continues to act as a major headwind.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.18.

RSG stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $126.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 707,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,842,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.6% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

