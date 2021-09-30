Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bouygues SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bouygues in a report released on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now expects that the company will earn $3.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bouygues’ FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

OTCMKTS:BOUYF opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $33.96 and a 12-month high of $43.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.60.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Bouygues had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 3.59%.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

