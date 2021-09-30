Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

Shares of UE opened at $18.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.59. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $94.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.72 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UE. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1,541.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,735 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 91,671.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 55.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 867,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 311,070 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 17.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,163,000 after acquiring an additional 254,935 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Urban Edge Properties news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $57,344.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

