Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,742,789.60 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

Shares of RVLV opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

