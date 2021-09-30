Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells $2,742,789.60 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 42,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $2,742,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 27th, Michael Mente sold 37,462 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,578,509.46.
- On Wednesday, September 15th, Michael Mente sold 39,586 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total transaction of $2,582,590.64.
- On Monday, September 13th, Michael Mente sold 61,329 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $3,964,919.85.
- On Tuesday, August 31st, Michael Mente sold 30,546 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,738,067.40.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89.
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.
Shares of RVLV opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.41. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.24 and a 1 year high of $74.82.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
