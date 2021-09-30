ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.46

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and traded as high as $1.62. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 12,714,102 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RWLK shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ReWalk Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $67.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 3.40.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 264.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RWLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,911,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 516,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ReWalk Robotics by 368.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 424,507 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 333,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

