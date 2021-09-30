Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Acquires 39,657 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the period. Unilever comprises 1.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $26,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 8.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 233,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,215. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $51.98 and a 52-week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.5031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.32%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

