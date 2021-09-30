Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Shares of AMAL traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $16.23. 1,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.47 and a 1 year high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Amalgamated Financial Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.