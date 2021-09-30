Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $578.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,110. The stock has a market cap of $227.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.01 and a 1 year high of $616.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.48.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.57.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

