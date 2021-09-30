Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Has $13.24 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Amphenol by 119.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after buying an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $570,456,000 after buying an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 105.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $691,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $77.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,852. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total transaction of $2,096,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,706,495 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

