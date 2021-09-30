Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 859,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,906 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 2.6% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $41,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.38.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $52.45. 381,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,714,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

