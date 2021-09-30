Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 4,136 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,712 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 4.1% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $66,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in PayPal by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in PayPal by 3,799.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 258,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 252,016 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in PayPal by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 25,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.92.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $3.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $262.89. The company had a trading volume of 268,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.