Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $883.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will announce sales of $883.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $897.50 million and the lowest is $876.10 million. Reynolds Consumer Products reported sales of $823.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 11.34%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.67. 3,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,818. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,752,000 after purchasing an additional 769,433 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 302.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,393,000 after purchasing an additional 464,068 shares during the period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

