Rhumbline Advisers Buys 5,048 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 18,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,509 shares of company stock worth $1,109,865. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $31.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a market cap of $990.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

