Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCFT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,543,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $983,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 6.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 262,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $487.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.92. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 73.51%. On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

About MasterCraft Boat

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

