Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of EverQuote worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVER. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,053,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

EVER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $18.76 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.35 and a 1-year high of $54.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47. The company has a market capitalization of $545.47 million, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.29.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Craig Lister sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $28,146.04. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,229.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,185 shares in the company, valued at $14,029,825.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,194 shares of company stock valued at $818,942 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

