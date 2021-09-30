Rhumbline Advisers Has $516,000 Position in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,614 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of CNB Financial worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth $341,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.18 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE opened at $24.68 on Thursday. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $416.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.05.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $46.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Research analysts expect that CNB Financial Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

