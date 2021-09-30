Rhumbline Advisers Invests $593,000 in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Whole Earth Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 223,336 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 140.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 351,925 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 1st quarter worth $3,709,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Whole Earth Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a market cap of $442.34 million, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 0.22. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $126.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.90 million. Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FREE shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Whole Earth Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Whole Earth Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

