Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.11% of Business First Bancshares worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BFST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after buying an additional 78,499 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 120,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

BFST opened at $23.62 on Thursday. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.35. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

