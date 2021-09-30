RigoBlock Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (GRG)

RigoBlock (CURRENCY:GRG) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. RigoBlock has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $959.00 worth of RigoBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RigoBlock has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One RigoBlock coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

RigoBlock Coin Profile

RigoBlock’s total supply is 7,008,053 coins and its circulating supply is 2,701,063 coins. RigoBlock’s official message board is medium.com/rigoblock . RigoBlock’s official Twitter account is @RigoBlock and its Facebook page is accessible here . RigoBlock’s official website is rigoblock.com . The Reddit community for RigoBlock is https://reddit.com/r/rigoblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RigoBlock

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RigoBlock directly using U.S. dollars.

