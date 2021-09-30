Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Price Target Raised to C$80.00 at Raymond James

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$80.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perfom” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$82.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$80.50.

Shares of RBA opened at C$78.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.61. The firm has a market cap of C$8.65 billion and a PE ratio of 37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$77.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$75.84. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$64.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.93.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$487.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$507.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

