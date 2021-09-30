RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Sells 8,650 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,650 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.53. The stock had a trading volume of 168,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,714,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.43. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

