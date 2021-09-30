Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 463 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 3.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 10.8% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 638.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 11.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair stock opened at $113.38 on Thursday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $79.24 and a 12 month high of $121.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.90 and its 200-day moving average is $110.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.04. Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 59.19%. The company had revenue of $446.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $107.09 target price on Ryanair and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.48.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

