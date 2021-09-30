Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AMMO were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $22,259,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,643,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,984,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,822,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in AMMO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $6.18 on Thursday. AMMO, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.29 million, a P/E ratio of -309.00 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. AMMO had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AMMO, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMMO news, President Robert Goodmanson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $72,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.04% of the company’s stock.

POWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

