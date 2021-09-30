Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $64,000 in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.54. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

