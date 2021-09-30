Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 1,669 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its position in NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,799,000 after acquiring an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 4.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,624,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,307,000 after acquiring an additional 296,033 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in NiSource by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,193,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 289,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NiSource by 60.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,689,000 after acquiring an additional 913,006 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.86.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.05. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NiSource

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

