Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 301 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,657,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,737,000 after purchasing an additional 85,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,519,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,464,000 after purchasing an additional 200,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,915,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Mosaic by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,427,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,934,000 after purchasing an additional 345,894 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.34.

The Mosaic stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.84. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.