Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,144 McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.54.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $643,267.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.54. McAfee Corp. has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. McAfee’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.