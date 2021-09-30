Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post $1.91 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.94 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.08 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total value of $932,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total transaction of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,237.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,564 shares of company stock worth $6,494,604 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Searle & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.3% during the second quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $298.02. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $312.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.51 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

