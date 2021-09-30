Rolls-Royce Holdings plc’s (RYCEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Shares of RYCEY stock opened at $1.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc designs, develops, manufactures, and services integrated power systems for use in the air, on land, and at sea. The company operates its business through following segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defense and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment offers commercial aero engines and aftermarket services.

