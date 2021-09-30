Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in September

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of ROIUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041. Route1 has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.
About Route1
