Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) Short Interest Up 3,800.0% in September

Route1 Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROIUF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of ROIUF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,041. Route1 has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

About Route1

Route1, Inc engages in the provision of data-centric business empowerment solutions. It offers data security and user authentication, data acquisition and analytics, data visualization, and new technology and services. The firm serves the federal government, manufacturing, financial services, healthcare, parking lot operators, and public safety industries.

