RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €54.66 ($64.31).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

RTL Group has a one year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a one year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

