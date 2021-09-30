Rune (RUNE) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60,838.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $4.00 million and $60,838.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $207.25 or 0.00475073 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00065446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.90 or 0.00102924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00136197 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,408.93 or 0.99506051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.80 or 0.06837454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.25 or 0.00752441 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

