Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,991 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $2,548,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 40.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Sabre during the first quarter worth about $4,686,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sabre by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 724,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 49.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Sabre Co. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

