Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.69.

Shares of SB opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $574.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.84. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.36.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

