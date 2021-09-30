SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $138,804.81 and approximately $289.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,532,516 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

