Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $970.62

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 970.62 ($12.68) and traded as high as GBX 1,084.52 ($14.17). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), with a volume of 275,067 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFE. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Safestore to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Safestore from GBX 1,147 ($14.99) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safestore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,231 ($16.08).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,104.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 970.62.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

