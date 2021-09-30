Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

Saga Communications has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

SGA opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $133.71 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.79. Saga Communications has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.05 million during the quarter. Saga Communications had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 5.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Saga Communications stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) by 15,848.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of Saga Communications worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Saga Communications from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc operates as a broadcasting company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of broadcast properties. The company was founded by Edward K. Christian in 1986 and is headquartered in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.

