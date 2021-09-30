Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.92. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $39.77 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.63) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 23,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,066.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,786. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 323.1% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 82,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 63,330 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 41.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.