Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Saia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saia from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $231.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $238.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia has a 12 month low of $124.22 and a 12 month high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.35.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

