Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.75 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.32.

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salzgitter will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG engages in the manufacture of steel and technology products. It operates through the following business units: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel unit produces, processes and sells strip steel in a wide variety of metallurgic compositions and dimensions.

