Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,420 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000.

NYSEARCA:AAAU traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,686. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87.

