Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.10. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

