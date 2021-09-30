Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 241 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,525,000 after purchasing an additional 142,214 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,328,000 after purchasing an additional 218,661 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 425,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 407.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 295,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,321,000 after purchasing an additional 237,054 shares in the last quarter.

VYMI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,945. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $71.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.86 and its 200-day moving average is $67.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%.

