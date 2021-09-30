Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 3,931 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 33.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.41. 438,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,165. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.65 and a 52 week high of $116.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

